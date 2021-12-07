Man accused of murdering Albuquerque mother to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two state police officers will stay behind bars until trial. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jaqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019. He fled to Mexico.

Talamantes Romero recently pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the United States for the fourth time, sentencing in that case is delayed until after the murder trial. The defense argued it’s unlikely he will be released because of the federal case.

But Judge Britt Baca-Miller said it’s not an unreasonable request. “I have certainly seen incidents where someone inadvertently released from federal custody or removed from federal custody on either the state or a federal case and suddenly they’re released and don’t appear back in custody, which is certainly something I’m concerned with,” Baca-Miller said.

Judge Baca-Miller ruled he be held behind bars until trial.