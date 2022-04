ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A double murder suspect is behind bars. Albuquerque Police say Marcos Vigil gunned down Kenneth Sweetwater and Dominic Sanchez following an argument at the DK convenience store on Tramway and Copper on April 12.

Police were able to identify Vigil based on surveillance video and witness statements. Vigil was arrested and booked on Thursday.