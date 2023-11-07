ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juventino Hernandez, charged with the beating death of a man at an Albuquerque supermarket, will remain in custody. Hernandez is suspected of forcing a man off his bike before kicking and stomping him to death. It happened at the John Brooks Supermarket on Candelaria in northwest Albuquerque on October 16.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died a few days later. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez called police on October 26 to turn himself in and told them he was intoxicated when the incident happened.