ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested a suspect accused of killing a homeless man in October 2022. Police say Brandon Chatmon shot and killed Vincent Lopez outside of a Wingstop near San Mateo and Zuni last October.

Employees said they saw a transient who frequents the area walk up to a customer and saw an exchange of words, which they believe to be a panhandling encounter. After that, they claimed to see that customer shoot him once, then four more times after he was on the ground. After that, the alleged shooter fled.

Video surveillance captured Chatmon shooting Lopez, then firing four more times as Lopez lay on the ground. In November, detectives learned Chatmon fled to California. The California Marshal Marshals Task Force arrested him Wednesday in Long Beach, California.