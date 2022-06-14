ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a murder at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has been arrested. The Albuquerque Police Department says Christopher Wade was arrested late Sunday following a tip from the public.

According witnesses, neighbors heard Wade fighting in his apartment and when they went to check; they say Wade and Dustin Banteah walked out and began fighting. Police say Wade allegedly shot Banteah with a shotgun and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Wade has a long criminal history. The state is pushing to keep him behind bars pending trial.