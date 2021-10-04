Man accused of lighting roommate on fire will remain in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with lighting his roommate on fire, killing her, will remain locked up until trial. Police arrested 39-year-old Lawrence Sedillo on September 24 after they say he doused Renee Benally with gasoline and set her on fire.

She was badly burned when she ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Benally died last week at a burn center in Lubbock.

Prosecutors asked a judge to keep Sedillo in custody because of the seriousness of the crime. At a hearing on Monday, Oct. 4, they played a portion of an interview with the Albuquerque Police Department where Sedillo admitted he poured gas on the woman but says he blacked out after that.

The judge agreed with the state, granting pretrial detention.