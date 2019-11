ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of inappropriate behavior in a University of New Mexico parking garage.

A woman told police she pulled into a parking space inside the Lomas parking garage Tuesday morning when a man parked next to her. She says the driver, Justin Sanchez Martinez, was touching himself.

When she pulled out her phone to call police, he took off. Sanchez Martinez was arrested a short time later at a nearby parking lot on campus.