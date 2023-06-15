ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sean Lannon, accused of murdering four people in New Mexico and who pled guilty to a murder in New Jersey, has been extradited back to New Mexico. Lannon is accused of killing his wife and two acquaintances in Grants, then storing the bodies and transporting them to the Metro, before allegedly killing another man. Police believe Lannon dismembered some of the bodies and left them in a vehicle at the Sunport.

Lannon is currently serving a 35 year sentence for killing his childhood mentor in New Jersey shortly after the alleged murders here in New Mexico. Metropolitan Detention Center records show Lannon was booked last night and appeared in court Thursday.

The state filed a motion to keep Lannon behind bars until his trial. A judge is set to rule on that motion next week.