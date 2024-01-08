ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who ran away from a halfway house while finishing out his sentence on federal charges was captured and tried to escape again. Valentin Garcia was serving ten years for his part in a pharmacy robbery in 2015 where he and another man jumped the counter at CVS on Montaño and stole $1.4 million in pills.

According to investigators, Garcia was placed in a halfway house back in May to serve the last 120 days of his sentence and in August ran away. He was caught by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in a stolen car back on December 29 and was taken to the station for booking. He ran again only to be caught by the Albuquerque Police Department nearby.

Garcia was released on his own recognizance on December 30. He’ll be back in court later this month.