Man accused of killing uncle found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his uncle was found not guilty on all counts. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Martinez shot and killed Curtis Martinez at a home near Copper and Wyoming in June 2021.
Joshua Martinez claims his uncle was trying to run him over when he opened fire. Investigators argued after looking at the surveillance video it didn’t appear Joshua was in any danger and fired after the vehicle passed. Martinez was acquitted of charges that include first-degree murder.