Man accused of killing teen to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a teenager will stay behind bars until trial. Kevin Metzgar is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in April of last year at Central and Unser. Police say two cars were exchanging gunfire.

Wednesday, the state argued Metzgar is a danger to the community arguing he was wanted for another shooting when this one happened. “Mr. Metzgar shot at an individual, he’s been adjudicated guilty of that crime, and he fled the scene. Then just shortly thereafter while out at large, missing, with a warrant waiting to be served upon him, fired upon two individuals, killing one and injuring another,”

District Court Judge Bruce Fox agreed to decide to hold Metzgar behind bars until trial. Metzgar is facing a first-degree murder charge.