ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Metzgar, the man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen, has been convicted on other federal charges. Metzgar was convicted on federal charges for drug trafficking and having a gun.

Metzgar is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Kyle Martinez in 2020 at Central and Unser. Police say two cars were exchanging gunfire. Metzgar is being held behind bars until trial, which is not set for trial in that case until next year. He has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.