ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man accused of killing an innocent man while on the run from deputies will stay locked up until trial.

Deputies say Jesus Zapata Beltran was behind the wheel of a stolen car when they tried to pull him over back in August. They say Beltran led them on a chase where he crashed into another car killing Robert Chavez.

Beltran is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Tuesday in court, Judge Alisa Hart ruled he is a danger and will remain behind bars.