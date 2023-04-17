ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lovington man accused of killing the mother of his child will begin his trial today, Monday, Apr. 17. Zion Gibson’s trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

In May 2022, police responded to the home of Rosa Elena Trujillo. She had called 911 to say her child’s father, who she was estranged from, had shown up. According to a criminal complaint, Gibson began yelling at Trujillo and broke a window.

Gibson then allegedly shot between 9 and 12 times through the window, killing Trujillo. Police say Gibson then called Trujillo’s parents, along with his own mother, and admitted to killing Trujillo. Gibson and Trujillo’s child was found just a few feet away from her mother.