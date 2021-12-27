Man accused of killing good Samaritan to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A man police say killed a good Samaritan will be held behind bars until trial. Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Saavedra is accused of threatening a security guard with a gun near First St. and Gold Ave. earlier this month.

A bystander walked up to Saavedra’s truck and told him to leave when police say Saavedra shot the man in the chest, killing him. The security guard got the license plate of the truck, which police tracked to a home in southwest Albuquerque where Saavedra was arrested.

He has a long criminal history including drug trafficking and gun charges. Saavedra faced a judge on Monday, Dec. 27, and pleaded not guilty in this latest case.

