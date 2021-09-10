Man accused of killing former marine pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man has pleaded guilty to killing a former marine, just before he was set to go on trial. Francisco Gomez was charged in the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule on the Belen mesa.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Veteran finds half-burned US flag, takes action and documents it on social media
- Politics/Government: NM Civil Guard sues city over Juan de Oñate protests
- Community: First day of New Mexico State Fair draws small crowd
- Crime: Crime Stoppers searching for shooting suspect
Investigators say Gurule was shot multiple times and killed after Gomez and his girlfriend tried to rob him. Gurule’s body was later dumped and his car was set on fire. Gomez’s girlfriend Jeannine Willard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for her role in the killing.