Man accused of killing former marine pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man has pleaded guilty to killing a former marine, just before he was set to go on trial. Francisco Gomez was charged in the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule on the Belen mesa.

Investigators say Gurule was shot multiple times and killed after Gomez and his girlfriend tried to rob him. Gurule’s body was later dumped and his car was set on fire. Gomez’s girlfriend Jeannine Willard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for her role in the killing.

