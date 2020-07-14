Man accused of killing dad to be jailed as he awaits trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father will remain jailed as he awaits trial. Lucas Daniel Gonzalez, 27, was denied bond Monday because he was found to be a danger to the community.

Gonzalez is charged with killing his father 73-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez on Wednesday outside a home in Las Cruces. Alfredo Gonzalez was found unresponsive and without a pulse when officers arrived.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Gonzalez who could comment on his behalf.

