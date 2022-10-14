ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last month, pleaded not guilty. Police allege Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck in the Calvary Church parking lot in September and left him for dead in a nearby arroyo.

Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the time when he was hit by Ward. Ward pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges. He is already being held behind bars until trial.