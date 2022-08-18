NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez demanded money, shot Garcia in the chest, jumped over the counter and pistol whipped another employee multiple times. The complaint says he then tried to get into the cash drawer, but was unsuccessful and fled, leaving his gun behind.

Martinez had just got out of federal prison in May. He is now back in federal custody, accused of violating parole and being a felon with a gun. He is also facing a federal charge for eight armed robberies he is accused of over the past week in Espanola and Taos. A murder charge has not yet been filed.