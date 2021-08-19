Man accused of killing 5 still deemed incompetent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixteen years after five people were randomly gunned down across Albuquerque, the accused gunman still has not gone to trial. August 18, 2005, police say John Hyde killed New Mexico Department of Transportation worker Ben Lopez. They also say Hyde went to a motorcycle shop, where he then killed employees, Garrett Iverson and David Fisher.
After that, Hyde is accused of ambushing officers Richard Smith and Michael King as they tried to arrest him. However, year after year, Hyde is found incompetent to stand trial. He remains in custody at the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.