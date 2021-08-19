Man accused of killing 5 still deemed incompetent

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixteen years after five people were randomly gunned down across Albuquerque, the accused gunman still has not gone to trial. August 18, 2005, police say John Hyde killed New Mexico Department of Transportation worker Ben Lopez. They also say Hyde went to a motorcycle shop, where he then killed employees, Garrett Iverson and David Fisher.

Related coverage

After that, Hyde is accused of ambushing officers Richard Smith and Michael King as they tried to arrest him. However, year after year, Hyde is found incompetent to stand trial. He remains in custody at the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES