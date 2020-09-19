Man accused of killing 2 friends, burning their bodies arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of burning two bodies inside a car then terrorizing an Albuquerque neighborhood has been arrested and charged with murder. The hunt for Dakota Briscoe started a week and a half ago after the bodies of his friends, Nathan Garcia and Eric Carbajal were found burned inside a car near Central and Atrisco. KRQE News 13 has learned the two men were shot to death before police say Briscoe was caught on camera torching the car.

Right after that, police say Briscoe went around threatening neighbors with a gun before making off with one of their cars. State Police finally tracked down Briscoe in Las Cruces Thursday. Briscoe is facing a long list of charges for the crime spree including first-degree murder, arson, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

APD Homicide detectives filed murder charges today against Dakota Don Briscoe following his arrest by New Mexico State Police Thursday in Las Cruces. Briscoe, 34, is accused of shooting Eric Carbajal and Nathan Garcia on Sept. 7, and igniting the car with their bodies inside. pic.twitter.com/TshlL2NE8O — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 19, 2020

