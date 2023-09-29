ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is facing federal charges for shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy outside of Isotopes Park will remain behind bars. Nathen Garly was in front of Judge Emeterio Rudolfo for a pretrial detention hearing Friday morning.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Garley told a witness that he shot the wrong person and killed Froylan Villegas. Detectives said that Garley, along with Jose Romero and Daniel Gomez, were targeting a rival gang.

The state filed for pretrial detention which Judge Rudolfo granted. Gomez’s pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.