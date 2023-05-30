ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Larry Gallegos, accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman, is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday. Gallegos is accused of beating, stabbing and injecting a woman with fentanyl earlier this month.

Gallegos is facing numerous charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon and concealing identity. A similar criminal complaint was filed in April of 2021 against Gallegos, in that complaint, he was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold Gallegos until trial. They argue that he has been on probation multiple times, and each time it was revoked. At the time of his most recent arrest, Gallegos was wanted for a probation violation.