ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawrence Abeyta, the man accused of incident exposure at a hotel near I-25, made his first court appearance Friday. Abeyta is accused of touching himself in front of a father and daughter who were having breakfast at the Wyndham Hotel near Gibson and I-25.

When officers arrived, they say Abeyta ran from them and then jumped into a water-filled arroyo and began swimming. They say he eventually got out of the water and was arrested. He’s charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Friday, a judge ruled be he be released from jail but that he could be held for violating his conditions of release in other cases including two similar indecent exposure cases. Abeyta has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine past misdemeanor convictions, two felony convictions, and six bench warrants for failure to appear in court.