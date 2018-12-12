Man accused of impersonating Walmart employee steals T.V.s, pinatas

Albuquerque authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of impersonating a Walmart employee.

On November 24, a male walked into the Walmart at Eubank and Chico dressed as a store employee.

The man then went into an associate-only area where he took a six-wheeler cart, then loaded two televisions and two pinatas onto the cart before walking out of the store without paying.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

You can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com

