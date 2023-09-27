ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of impersonating a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a dating app and carrying a gun onto school premises changed his plea in court Wednesday morning. Rico Dukes was arrested in April for impersonating a deputy on Tinder. He was then rearrested after visiting his former high school, Volcano Vista High School dressed as a deputy with a gun.

He pled guilty Wednesday to a fourth-degree felony for bringing a deadly weapon on school property and a misdemeanor for impersonating a peace officer. Sentencing has not yet been set.