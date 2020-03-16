Man accused of human trafficking requests lesser bond hold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Albuquerque will stay locked up until he can come up with $10,000.

Kenny Jones along with Jetaime James were arrested near Central and Florida in February. A 17-year-old girl told detectives she was being forced into prostitution and was in fear for her life.

Jones was placed on a $10,000 cash or surety bond. James was released. In court on Monday, Jones asked that his bond be lowered however, Judge Daniel Ramczyk denied his request.

Related Coverage: