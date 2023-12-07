ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of helping his friend plan and carry out a murder last year will be held behind bars until trial. Ene Ualita is facing a murder and conspiracy charge in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Aviles in August 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Joe Anderson loaned Aviles his motorcycle and when he didn’t return it, planned to get it back with Uality. Police believe Anderson shot and killed Aviles and Ualita retrieved the motorcycle.

The state argued that based on the violent nature of the crime Ualita should remain locked up. Judge Jennifer Wernersback agreed to grant the state’s pretrial detention motion.