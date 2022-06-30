ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas.

The investigator with the Attorney General’s office says he’s accused of grabbing a female loss prevention officer around her neck and throwing her to the ground while shoplifting from the Walmart at San Mateo in February. As time went on, he got more violent. In March, investigators say he shoplifted again from the Walmart at San Mateo. When the loss prevention officer tried to stop him, Clark tased him in the shoulder.

He brandished the taser in a separate theft as well. He faces several charges including armed robbery.