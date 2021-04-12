Man accused of fleeing stolen car, tries to steal another in front of deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who made headlines for punching a police officer is in trouble again. This time he is accused of carjacking a woman then trying to steal a different car right in front of deputies.

In 2015, lapel video shows Troy Bennett attacking an Albuquerque Police Department officer after they spike-stripped a stolen truck he was driving. In that case, Bennett took a plea deal and his sentence was suspended, meaning no prison time.

Then last month, a woman reported her car stolen in the South Valley. A deputy spotted the car near Coors and Blake and tried to stop it in a Wendy’s parking lot. They say the man, now identified as Bennett, jumped out and ran to a car in the drive-thru line. They say he pointed a gun at the driver, ordered him to get out, then shot out the car window.

The driver was not hurt and Bennett was arrested. Federal prosecutors have now taken over the case.