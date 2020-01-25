Man accused of fleeing scene of his fourth DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested for an alleged fourth DWI after fleeing a crash on foot.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a pickup truck running into a wall at the Rio Bravo Shopping Center on Wednesday night. Officers found the driver, 47-year-old Dennis Garcia, attempting to urinate behind the dumpster in between Bob’s Burgers and the Cricket Wireless store.

Police say Garcia’s pants were torn and he was bleeding from the hip, knees, nose, and mouth. Garcia also claimed to not have been driving a vehicle, but he matched the description given in the initial 911 call.

Due to the extent of Garcia’s injuries, he was transported to UNM Hospital where he was treated for a broken pelvis. He refused to give a blood sample and was arrested for DWI. A check of his criminal record revealed he had three prior DWI convictions. Garcia has previously been charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest.