ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man on Wednesday. They claimed he drove more than 100 miles per hour with his kids in the car.

They say Isaiah Vasquez was headed southbound on 2nd street and fishtailing around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Vasquez crashed into the barrier next to I-40 on the frontage road.

Police said he hit the curb so hard, it cracked the concrete.

Witnesses told police that a man, woman, and two children had run away from the scene.

Vasquez was later found with his children. He’s been charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and child abuse.