Man accused of firing shots from his vehicle

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man was taken into custody after police say he shot a gun from his vehicle, nearly hitting a woman. Baldemar Maynez, 20, was arrested Sunday in Alamogordo after investigators say he opened fire three separate times in Las Cruces.

No injuries or damage were reported. When police caught up with Maynez, they say he was in Las Cruces to visit his girlfriend but they got into a fight. They say he admitted to firing his gun. He was set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.