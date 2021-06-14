Man accused of firing shots from his vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man was taken into custody after police say he shot a gun from his vehicle, nearly hitting a woman. Baldemar Maynez, 20, was arrested Sunday in Alamogordo after investigators say he opened fire three separate times in Las Cruces.

No injuries or damage were reported. When police caught up with Maynez, they say he was in Las Cruces to visit his girlfriend but they got into a fight. They say he admitted to firing his gun. He was set to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES