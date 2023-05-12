ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kevin Trujillo, the man shot by an Albuquerque Police Department officer Wednesday night, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, the ShotSpotter system detected six gunshots near Eastern Ave. in southeast Albuquerque around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Two officers responded and found a man later identified as Trujillo.

When they attempted to stop him, he took off. They caught up to Trujillo in an alley near Kathryn Ave. and that’s when they said Trujillo fired five shots at them. One of the officers fired three rounds at Trujillo. He was caught about two hours later.

Trujillo will be held until his preventative detention hearing. That hearing is scheduled for May 26.