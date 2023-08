LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 72-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to kids at a softball complex in Las Cruces on Saturday.

Raymond Ortega is charged with aggravated indecent exposure victim is less than 18 years old and enticement of a child. According to court documents, the children were in the restroom at the Magg Ball Park when police said Ortega flashed them and told them to look at his genitals.

Investigators said the children ran from the restroom and told a parent.