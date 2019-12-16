Man accused of exposing himself to family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man accused of exposing himself to a family at McDonald’s is behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told the Albuquerque Police Department that Martin Copeland stood outside her vehicle in the restaurant parking lot off of Lomas and Broadway late Saturday night.

He then reportedly looked at the woman and her 10-year-old daughter before pulling down his pants. The woman told police she then got out of her car to talk to Copeland but he tried kicking her and then also attempted kicking the responding officer.

Copeland was booked for aggravated indecent exposure and assault on a peace officer.