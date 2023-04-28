ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who allegedly exposed himself to families, including a ten-year-old girl at an Albuquerque mall this week, will remain behind bars until trial.

Larry Kindness was arrested earlier this week. According to prosecutors, the 60-year-old has been exposing himself to the public for decades.

“If you consider all of the circumstances, in which there are at least 3 families according to this criminal complaint in which he did it to…I think there is enough to say there was an intent to intimidate children,” said State Attorney, Genia Gonzales.

Kindness was arrested Sunday afternoon at the food court at Coronado Center. A Macy’s store employee told police they received two complaints of Kindness exposing and touching himself in front of shoppers. That same employee said Kindness was also accused of the same thing a week earlier.

During a pretrial detention hearing Friday, the state argued Kindness posed a danger to the community and should be held until trial. They say exposing himself to minors is cause for a felony.

While his attorney argued against the claim and added if released, Kindness would agree to stay away from the community.

“If we were to take the facts in the complaint, the intention was more of a sexual gratification motive. I don’t think what’s described rises to the level of a felony that there for Mr. Kindness should be released,” said Rose Osborne, attorney for Kindness.

Judge Lucy Solimon ruled there are no release conditions the court can impose to protect others. He will be held without bond.

Kindness has been charged with indecent exposure multiple times, dating as far back as 1995 in New Mexico.