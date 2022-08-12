GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff Irving, the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will remain behind bars until trial. Investigators say his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Parade.

Investigators say he then crashed into several vehicles. More than a dozen people, including two police officers, were hurt and investigators say more are coming forward. Friday in court, prosecutors asked a judge to hold Irving behind bars until trial. They say not only is dangerous, but a criminal history shows he does not know how to follow the rules.

The judge agreed with the state and then addressed Irving, calling him a dangerous person. The judge then ordered Irving to be held without bond.