ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of a deadly stabbing in downtown Albuquerque last month will not remain locked up until trial. Augustus Brasmer is accused of stabbing Sheldon Saunders to death outside the Sunshine Theater in what police say started as a fight over a skateboard.

Police say Brasmer admitted to the stabbing when interviewed and showed no remorse. The state filed a pretrial detention motion arguing that despite a lack of significant criminal history, the violent nature of the case is enough to hold him behind bars.

The defense argued against the motion saying Brasmer was acting in self-defense. Judge Bruce Fox ruled Brasmer be released with a GPS ankle monitor. Brasmer is facing a first-degree murder charge.