Man accused of dousing woman with gas, lighting her on fire faces aggravated battery charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and lighting her on fire is behind bars. Lawrence Sedillo is now charged with aggravated battery.

Police say the incident happened Saturday near 47th and Central. The woman ran to a neighbor’s house, who called for help.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious burns. Police have not said how the victim and the attacker knew each other.

