Man accused of double murder to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An accused killer will stay locked up until trial.

Last month, police say 32-year-old James Chavez shot and killed two men at the Circle K on University and Menaul.

Police say DNA from a water bottle left at the scene helped them identify Chavez as the shooter.

Chavez faces two counts of first degree murder.

Monday in court, Judge Cindy Leos ordered him held behind bars.