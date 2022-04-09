ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly shooting after a street race will await trial in jail. The shooting happened last summer on the West Mesa.

Police say Isaiah Perez was near Double Eagle Airport when he lost a bet on a race. Investigators say he started a fight with the winner, Daniel Garcia, ultimately shooting and killing him.

At the time of the crime, Perez had just gotten out of jail for a shooting at a house party. That’s one of the reasons Judge Brett Loveless decided he was too dangerous to be out on the street.

“He was convicted of shooting at an occupied dwelling with a firearm enhancement, which is in and of itself inherently violent,” said Judge Loveless.

Detectives say Perez shot into Garcia’s car at least five times. Perez is facing an open count of murder.