ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long history of domestic violence charges is back behind bars, a month after he is accused of ditching his GPS ankle monitor. Daniel Drake was arrested Monday night following the latest in a string of alleged acts of violence against his ex-girlfriend, which is why he was on court supervision in the first place.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina has said shoring up the city’s GPS monitoring systems is one of his priorities and he is asking for funding from the legislature to help.