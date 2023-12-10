ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man facing charges for shooting and killing one of his friends in Albuquerque over a girl finds out soon if he will stay behind bars while awaiting trial.

Noah Rodriguez, 21, told police his friend came over to his west side home in late November to confront him about texting his girlfriend.

Reports then claimed the friend began punching and choking Rodriguez before he shot the friend.

He will be back in court Monday morning at 9.