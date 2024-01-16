ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who is accused of crashing into a house and killing a man inside the house pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Mark Castello, 52, pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle (DWI) and possession of a controlled substance. Castello told police that before the crash, he had taken an unknown amount of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine that day, taken several shots of liquor, and had beer, according to court documents.

Castello crashed into a home near Eubank and Indian School on Dec. 28, resulting in the death of 74-year-old Brian Peterson. Earlier this month, the state filed for pretrial detention, saying Castello has two prior DWI convictions and has not complied with court orders in other cases. Judge Lucy Solimon granted the motion for pretrial detention.