Man accused of crashing into State Police car, killing his passenger

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County man is wanted for killing his passenger in a crash with a State Police cruiser.

It happened in October in Rio Rancho, along Unser near Mariposa. According to court documents, 55-year-old Dwight Weir admitted to being high on meth when he crossed the center line and plowed head-on into the officer’s patrol car.

Weir and the officer were okay, but Weir’s passenger, Mark Marquez, was killed. State Police have now issued a warrant for Weir’s arrest on charges including vehicular homicide and DWI.

State Police say it took a few weeks to review all the evidence before they could charge Weir.