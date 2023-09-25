ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of using a gun to rob at least five stores last year with his young nephew pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday morning.

Jason Roper is accused of robbing multiple stores in Albuquerque from August to September of 2022.

He allegedly did this with the help of his then-12-year-old nephew, Jeriah Salas, who is also facing charges.

Roper is charged with three counts of armed robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

A trial date has not been set.