NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, 1997 and he is suspected of several more.

Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at knife-point, in some cases in their own home. Duran had already been ordered to be held behind bars until trial in one of his cases. Because of this, his attorney did not fight against the pretrial detention motion in the latest case.