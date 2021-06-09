Man accused of carjacking, shooting man in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of carjacking and shooting a man at a northwest Albuquerque apartment complex. Police say Tuesday night, a man and woman were sitting in a car at an apartment complex at Coors and Sequoia. They say a man later identified as Christopher Quintana pulled up behind them.

The woman tells police when Quintana demanded the car, the man refused and Quintana shot him in the leg. Quintana took off with the car. He was arrested at a hotel near the Big-I. Quintana faces charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.