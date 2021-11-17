Man accused of calling in bomb threat to the Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for calling in threats to the Roundhouse. Gerald Baca is accused of calling the Roundhouse on Monday and threatening to “blow up the Capitol.”

New Mexico State Police say he made another call later on in the day making a similar threat. Police tracked the call to Baca through a phone app. He’s also accused of making death threats to a magistrate judge and the case agent in that case.

